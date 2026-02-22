The Three 49ers Who Should Finish Their Careers in San Francisco

The current San Francisco 49ers have a lot of talent, but only three players should remain cornerstones of the team, staying with the 49ers from draft day to retirement.

These three players exemplify what the organization stands for and will undoubtedly become 49ers legends by the time they retire.

Here are the three chosen for that honor.

George Kittle

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) takes the field before the game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

In 2026, entering his 10th NFL season, George Kittle stands out as one of the 2017 Draft’s best picks and one of the 49ers’ most impactful selections, remarkable for a player taken in the fifth round.

Kittle has far surpassed expectations in San Francisco, establishing himself as one of the best tight ends in the NFL. He's still underused in the passing game, but he's on track to become the 49ers’ top tight end in touchdowns, and ranks second only to Jerry Rice in franchise receptions.

His energy and leadership on the field exemplify what it means to be a true team leader. He belongs in San Francisco for life.

Brock Purdy

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws downfield against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

If it weren’t for the Trey Lance fiasco, the 49ers might never have landed Brock Purdy, who has emerged as their best quarterback since the great Steve Young.

While his rise to the starting role came partly due to injuries to Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, Purdy made the most of his opportunity and has now become the face of the franchise.

The 49ers are fortunate to have Purdy, one of the league’s best quarterbacks. Despite falling just short in the NFC Championship and Super Bowl during his rookie contract, there is full confidence that he will one day deliver a sixth Lombardi to the City by the Bay.

Fred Warner

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Lastly, Fred Warner must remain a 49er for life. The organization was fortunate to find another generational linebacker, and the way he has conducted himself this season is a testament to his passion and devotion to the team.

Warner endured a season-ending injury in Week 6, the toughest of his career, keeping him out longer than ever. Yet he displayed exactly what a team leader should, showing a relentless desire to return if the 49ers reached the NFC Championship, dedication to rehab when the odds were against him, and tireless support for the rookies off the field. His commitment on and off the field speaks volumes about his leadership.

The 49ers have three indispensable leaders who are fully committed to the team, and remarkably, they were drafted in the third, fifth, and seventh rounds.

