All 49ers

Brock Purdy Reveals De'Vondre Campbell Foreshadowed 49ers Exit

As surprised as everyone on the 49ers were that De'Vondre Campbell quit, he apparently foreshadowed it.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 12, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Dec 12, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
In this story:

One of the top lowlights of the San Francisco 49ers' 2024 season was when linebacker De'Vondre Campbell quit on the team.

Nothing like that has ever come close to happening on the 49ers before since Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch took over in 2017.

It's not common for any team in the league. It's typically an outlier situation. However, Brock Purdy revealed while appearing on the "Bussin With the Boys" podcast that Campbell foreshadowed his exit.

"We sort of knew the day or two before that he started to show some signs of being upset about Greenlaw coming back," Purdy said. "To then, going out on the field and him just refusing to go in the game, that's when it blew our mind. Even myself, as a quarterback, I felt it on the sideline... and then all of a sudden we're on the sideline hearing 'Dude, De'Vondre's refusing to go in' and we're all like 'Oh my gosh.'

"This is the NFL. I've never even heard of that. My whole life in football, there hasn't been a teammate that's refused to play. I didn't even know that you could do that. Our whole team we were hurt. There's so much pride when you're a Niner... you take pride in going to wars with your boys and winning games and going through stuff and then, because one little thing doesn't go your way in a guy who's really well respected came back and then you refused to go in for the boys, it's like, come on. Are you really one of us?"

No one could've foreseen Campbell's dramatic and career-ending exit. Not even the signs he let on days before the game would've prepared anyone for it.

It's natural for Purdy and the rest of the 49ers players to feel disrespected by Campbell. They all said as much during the postgame interviews of that game.

As negative as that situation was, it did showcase how strong the 49ers' locker room is. Their strong culture helped weed out Campbell's negativity; thus, he took an unprofessional way out and exposed himself.

Read more

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News