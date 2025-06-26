All 49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy is One of Top 5 QB Draft Values of Millenium

Brock Purdy has started just 36 games in his career, and yet he already is one of the best draft picks of all time, regardless of position.

Grant Cohn

Jan 28, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) holds the George Halas Trophy while after winning the NFC Championship football game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Jan 28, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) holds the George Halas Trophy while after winning the NFC Championship football game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
In this story:

Brock Purdy has started just 42 games in his career, and yet he already is one of the best draft picks of all time, regardless of position.

Simply becoming a starting quarterback was an incredible accomplishment for Purdy, who was the last pick of the NFL Draft. The fact that he's now the seventh-highest-paid player in the NFL makes him legendary.

That's why NFL.com ranks Purdy the fifth-best quarterback draft value of the past 25 years.

"The title of Mr. Irrelevant, annually awarded to the final player selected in the NFL draft, always felt like something of a backhanded compliment -- at least, until Purdy made it much cooler," writes NFL.com's Eric Edholm.

Taken with pick No. 262 (tied for the latest pick since the seven-round format was introduced in 1994), Purdy was thrown into the mix in December of his rookie year, leading the 49ers to seven straight wins (including two in the playoffs) before suffering a major elbow injury in the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss.

"Purdy not only recovered from the injury, but he turned in his finest season to date in 2023, finishing fourth in the MVP voting and leading the Niners back to the Super Bowl. They might have lost that game to the Chiefs, but Purdy's play earned him a new level of respect. Even a down 2024 season didn't dissuade the franchise from making him one of the 10 highest-paid players in the NFL, at an average of $53 million per year.

"Purdy's body of work remains incomplete and doesn't stack up next to those of some Hall of Fame-caliber passers drafted in the past 25 years. But none of them were drafted in this range. While we don't yet know if Purdy will become one of the all-time greats, his impressive résumé, contract extension and surprising draft pedigree make him worthy of inclusion on this list."

Edholm certainly glossed over Purdy's down season last year, but to his point, so did the 49ers. They gave him by far the richest contract in franchise history, so they don't think he's the problem. Which means head coach Kyle Shanahan probably will be on the hot seat if the 49ers miss the playoffs again next year.

Still, if Purdy struggles again in 2025, people will begin to wonder if the hot start to his career was short-lived and if the rest of the league has figured him out. He still has much to prove.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News