49ers CB Named as Breakout Player to Watch at Minicamp
OTAs has come to a close for the San Francisco 49ers,
Next up is mandatory minicamp. This is where the intensity will pick up a bit. It's a warmup for what is to come when the 49ers open training camp in less than two months.
This is also a chance for players to sustain or kickstart momentum heading into training camp. Pro Football Network believes that the player will be cornerback Renardo Green.
He has been named their one breakout player to watch ahead of minicamp on June 10. Here is their explanation.
"The San Francisco 49ers drafted Renardo Green with the final pick in Round 2 last year. They got good early returns out of him, as he started seven in games and broke up 13 passes.
"Green should take on a bigger role for the 49ers in Year 2. He showed he can start at a high level when Charvarius Ward got hurt last year. Now that Ward's gone, Green has a full-time starting role outside all to himself."
Green is a sensible breakout player to watch, especially since he has apparently been having a rough go at OTAs. He has been on the receiving end of a couple of touchdown scoring plays.
The important part is that Green doesn't lose his confidence and brushes those plays off. So long as he is learning from it, he can come back to minicamp and ball out.
The 49ers need him to as he is their projected starter opposite of Deommodore Lenoir.