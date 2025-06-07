All 49ers

49ers CB Named as Breakout Player to Watch at Minicamp

He's been picked on at OTAs so far it seems.

Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) breaks up Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ryan Miller (81) catch during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
OTAs has come to a close for the San Francisco 49ers,

Next up is mandatory minicamp. This is where the intensity will pick up a bit. It's a warmup for what is to come when the 49ers open training camp in less than two months.

This is also a chance for players to sustain or kickstart momentum heading into training camp. Pro Football Network believes that the player will be cornerback Renardo Green.

He has been named their one breakout player to watch ahead of minicamp on June 10. Here is their explanation.

"The San Francisco 49ers drafted Renardo Green with the final pick in Round 2 last year. They got good early returns out of him, as he started seven in games and broke up 13 passes.

"Green should take on a bigger role for the 49ers in Year 2. He showed he can start at a high level when Charvarius Ward got hurt last year. Now that Ward's gone, Green has a full-time starting role outside all to himself."

Green is a sensible breakout player to watch, especially since he has apparently been having a rough go at OTAs. He has been on the receiving end of a couple of touchdown scoring plays.

The important part is that Green doesn't lose his confidence and brushes those plays off. So long as he is learning from it, he can come back to minicamp and ball out.

The 49ers need him to as he is their projected starter opposite of Deommodore Lenoir.

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

