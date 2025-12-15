Three Things We Learned From the 49ers' Win Against the Titans

Defeating the Tennessee Titans didn't prove to be too difficult for the San Francisco 49ers.

That much was expected going into it. Although it did start to get messy towards the end. Nevertheless, the 49ers handled their business, which presented a few things to learn from it.

The 49ers will go as far George Kittle takes them

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) reacts during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Without a doubt, Christian McCaffrey has been the bellcow of the 49ers' offense this year. However, he's not the one in the driver's seat of the offense. That belongs to George Kittle.

Every time Kittle is involved heavily, or even just modestly, it generates a ton of success for the 49ers. This game further proves the point that the 49ers will go as far as Kittle does.

He led the 49ers with nine targets, reeling in eight catches for 88 yards and a score. Amazing things happen when Kittle gets the ball often.

If he is a focal point, they will move the ball and put up points. But if he's forgotten and has his usage skewed as a blocker, the ceiling of the 49ers' offense gets capped.

The secondary is the team's Achilles heel

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm (84) scores a touchdown a- San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown (27) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Obviously, the 49ers' pass rush is extremely irrelevant. There are too many players out of the lineup for them to generate more than a bit of success.

They get some leeway for being ineffective. What doesn't deserve leeway is the 49ers' secondary. This unit cannot make a play to save their lives.

On a couple of instances, the safeties had a chance to reel in interceptions and failed. In the second quarter, the secondary allowed a 34-yard touchdown pass to Gunnar Helm.

No one in the secondary is playing that well recently, and arguably the whole season. Deommodore Lenoir, Renardo Green, Malik Mustapha, and Ji'Ayir Brown have to step up if they don't want to get carved up in the playoffs.

Ricky Pearsall is a roller coaster

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

It was amazing to see Ricky Pearsall finally get involved and produce against the Titans. He hadn't done anything since returning in Week 11.

That all changed against the Titans, as he put up six catches for 96 yards. Unfortunately, on two different plays, Pearsall came up injured. One occurred on his first catch and another on his last.

The first injury was to his ankle, but he eventually returned to the game. The last one is believed to have irritated the PCL that kept him out for six games.

Pearsall is the epitome of a roller coaster ride. You get to see him high in one stretch, then he gets brought down due to injuries. This is why he can never be consistent.

