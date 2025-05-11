Robert Saleh Says Renardo Green is One of the 49ers' Best Players
This was surprising.
Robert Saleh gave his first press conference this week since being hired as the 49ers defensive coordinator for the second time, and he was asked if it feels like the first time he was hired back in 2017.
"No," Saleh said sternly. "From a talent standpoint, Nick Bosa is here, you've got obviously Fred Warner, Deommodore Lenoir, Renardo Green There's a lot of really good talent on this defense, so it's not nearly as what ‘17 was."
My first takeaway is that Saleh seems to forget how much talent he inherited in 2017. That defense had DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead, Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt -- three first-round picks and a second-rounder. Saleh didn't build that defense from scratch, although he did build most of it.
My second takeaway is that I did not expect Saleh to list Renardo Green along with Bosa, Warner and Lenoir. Those are the big three on the 49ers defense. Apparently, Saleh thinks there's a big four.
Green started just 7 games as a rookie last season, but he broke up a team-high 13 passes. Now, he'll be a full-time starter. And he's the only cornerback the 49ers have who isn't small.
Green is 6'0", 186 pounds and he runs a 4.49. He has the frame and athleticism to match up man-to-man with most wide receivers. He even can cover slot receivers in a pinch.
Don't be shocked if Green has a Pro Bowl season in 2025. He's Saleh's not-so secret weapon.