Are the 49ers Concerned About Defensive End Mykel Williams?
When the 49ers traded for Bryce Huff a couple weeks ago, it seemed he would complement first-round pick Mykel Willams.
But a few days after the 49ers made the trade, they had their second week of OTA practices and Willams was not a full participant. He was on the side of the field working through a hamstring injury. This week during minicamp, same thing.
Williams hasn't practiced in weeks. Meanwhile, the 49ers just brought in a veteran defensive end who's not cheap. To be fair, 49ers defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos missed the entire spring program as well, so the 49ers are thin at this position.
But Williams is more important than Gross-Matos. Williams is the 49ers' first-round pick, and they took him top 11. He has to be good. And he's only 20, so he needs as many practices as possible to get up to speed. Otherwise, he won't be ready to start Week 1.
Williams has had injury issues dating back to college. Last season, he played through a high-ankle sprain that he suffered in the season opener. The 49ers praised him for his toughness, but in retrospect, he showed he might be injury prone. Because now he's injured again and training camp hasn't even started yet.
The 49ers have to be prepared for a world in which Williams can't stay healthy in the NFL -- he had trouble staying healthy in college. That's a big reason Huff is on this team. Ideally, Huff and Williams will play together on third downs.
But if Williams can't stay on the field, the 49ers already have a replacement for 2025.