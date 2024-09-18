49ers Could Have Talanoa Hufanga Back Against the Rams
Excellent news was announced on Wednesday by 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.
Safety Talanoa Hufanga is going to be a full participant at practice. It is the first time he has ditched the "limited" status since tearing his ACL. Hufanga could be in line to return this week against the Rams if he continues to be a full participant this week.
The 49ers didn't place Hufanga on the physically unable-to-perform list with the expectation that he could debut within the first few weeks of the season. Sure enough, he is giving himself a solid chance to do so.
If the 49ers had placed Hufanga on PUP, then he would've been out for the first four games of the season. The third or fourth game of the season was always the goal for Hufanga. He's a player that the 49ers have sorely missed with his presence on and off the field.
"Obviously, you always miss Huf out there," said Shanahan. "The big play capability, how well he communicates, flying sideline to sideline. We're going to be pumped. He should get back this week if everything goes right. We've missed him.”
Shanahan is confident that the 49ers will have Hufanga on hand against the Rams. He's come a long way in his rehab and recovery. You just hope that Hufanga and the 49ers aren't rushing it and that he's truly fit to return. George Odum is currently starting in place of Hufanga.
He is a player that the 49ers would like to keep away from playing in the defense. He is typically a special teams player and he showed that in the loss to the Vikings in Week 2. Odum was matched up against Justin Jefferson and allowed a 97-yard touchdown.
Defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen is the main culprit for putting Odum in that position. But that play could cause a knee-jerk reaction for the 49ers to push Hufanga back into the lineup as soon as possible. I would imagine that Hufanga is on a snap count in his debut. Trotting him out there as a full-time starter isn't the wisest move.
It is always best to take a cautious approach to see how he is doing initially. Once it looks like he is good, then the 49ers can start to integrate him naturally as the starter. It's exciting times for the 49ers when they are closing in on getting their former All-Pro safety back.