49ers Could Wait Until Day 2 of NFL Draft to Address D-Line

Defensive linemen are extremely important, but they're also a dime a dozen.

Grant Cohn

Apr 1, 2025; Palm Beach, FL, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan answers questions from the media during the NFL Annual League Meeting at The Breakers. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Apr 1, 2025; Palm Beach, FL, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan answers questions from the media during the NFL Annual League Meeting at The Breakers. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Defensive line is the biggest need on the 49ers right now. It's also the deepest position in the upcoming draft, which means the 49ers don't have to address it in Round 1. They could wait until Rounds 2 and 3.

They recently released three starters: Javon Hargrave, Maliek Collins and Leonard Floyd. The only starting defensive linemen remaining on the roster are Nick Bosa, Jordan Elliott and Yetur Gross-Matos, and the second two players aren't exactly great.

So the 49ers would be perfectly justified in taking a defensive tackle or a defensive end with the 11th pick this year. Defensive linemen are extremely important.

But, they're also a dime a dozen. It seems like the vast majority of athletic big men gravitate to the defensive line at a young age these days. Quality offensive linemen are much harder to find.

Which means the 49ers theoretically could take an offensive tackle with their first-round pick simply because they probably won't find a starter after Round 1. And then, they could take defensive linemen in Rounds 2 and 3 because they almost certainly can find Day 1 starters at those positions on Day 2 of the Draft.

In Round 2, the 49ers can take South Carolina defensive tackle T.J. Sanders, who might have been a first-round pick in other years. But this year is so deep at defensive tackle that he'll fall. In Round 3, the 49ers can take Central Arkansas defensive end David Walker. He's a short edge rusher, but he's good against the run and the pass. He could play right away.

Whatever the 49ers do, there's absolutely no reason for them to reach for a defensive lineman in Round 1.

Published
