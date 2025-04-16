Why the 49ers Probably Love Texas Offensive Tackle Kelvin Banks Jr.
Kelvin Banks Jr. is one of the most disputed players in the NFL Draft this year.
Some analysts think Banks will be an excellent left tackle in the NFL. Others insist that he has balance issues that will force him to play guard instead.
Here's why I believe the 49ers fall in the first camp -- the one that thinks Banks will stick at left tackle and succeed.
The 49ers need a left tackle to eventually replace Trent Williams whenever he decides to retire. Seven years ago, they were in the same position with Joe Staley who was approaching the end of his career. So, they drafted Mike McGlinchey to be his heir apparent.
But McGlinchey played left tackle for just one season in college -- he played right tackle for two seasons before that. And the book on him was that he was more comfortable on the right side. The 49ers drafted him anyway and learned for themselves that he's a right tackle only, so they let him leave a few years later during free agency and replaced him with someone much cheaper -- Colton McKivitz.
Banks is different than McGlinchey. Banks played left tackle exclusively in college. That's the position he's most comfortable playing because it's the only position he has played since high school. Saying he would be better at guard might be true, but it's also purely a projection because he never has played that position before.
I think the 49ers will like Banks because they can watch three seasons of him playing left tackle at a high level in a Kyle-Shanahan-esque offensive system. They know he fits their scheme, and they know he'll be incredibly cheap relative to other starting left tackles while he's on his rookie deal.
Scheme fit and cost-efficiency -- those are the two biggest reasons the 49ers probably love Banks. He could play left tackle right away if needed and he would help the 49ers fit Brock Purdy's enormous upcoming contract extension under the salary cap.
The 49ers can't afford to pay a quarterback and a left tackle big bucks at the same time.