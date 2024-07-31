49ers DC Nick Sorensen is Ecstatic Seeing the DL
Out with the old, in with the new.
That was the approach the San Francisco 49ers took in the offseason for their defensive line. The entire position is practically filled with new players. Nick Bosa and Javon Hargrave are the only returning impact players at the position from last season.
San Francisco had to make a change there. The defensive line wasn't as dominant as it could be last season, especially at defensive tackle. It has been the strength of the defense for the most part since 2019. For them to not be at their usual standard in 2023 was a bummer.
However, 2024 is looking like the year where the defensive line returns to their absolute game-wrecking dominance. They seem to already be looking better in training camp so far as defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen has been ecstatic from he is seeing out of the group.
“It's been great. The whole group has been really fun to work with and watch and see how they work," said Sorensen. "(Jordan) Elliot is so explosive, he's so powerful and he's got some movement too, but he's explosive. He's so big. He's a lot bigger than you think. You stand next to him, and he does have very powerful hands.
"And Maliek (Collins) is very dynamic, moves really well, but he also has that power too. And you're seeing that from (Javon) Hargrave and from Kevin (Givens) and Kalia (Davis) and really all those guys, T.Y. (McGill). Just the whole group. You're seeing them compete and seeing those explosive dynamic guys that we like, that can move, but also have power and it's just, it's fun to watch them all compete.”
Elliot and Collins got the bigger highlight than the others, but that is because they are the ones who are replacing Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw. Elliot takes on the run stuffer role with pass rushing capability like Kinlaw. Collins takes on the overall disruptive nature that Armstead had except will be healthier.
The rest of the players should be solid in spurts. The same goes for the edge rushers like Yetur Gross-Matos. San Francisco really needs these players to become successful so that they don't look like they are underachieving again like last season.