3 front office members from 49ers listed as future general managers

The San Francisco 49ers are back in contention for another Super Bowl, and with that will come some eyes on the team, the coaching staff, and the front office. There is no doubt that teams in need of a General Manager are going to be looking at the 49ers front office to see if they can get any ideas or candidates for the job.

Will the San Francisco 49ers lose anyone in the front office to a General Manager job?

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated recently went through a long list of potential GM candidates, and he mentioned three people in the 49ers front office that could be closing in on a promotion.

Josh Williams

The first name was Josh Williams, who is currently the director of scouting and football operations with San Francisco. Williams has been with the team since 2011, so when John Lynch took over, he either knew the reputation that Williams had or like what he saw and had him stay on the staff. Now, he is a rising star.

Breer notes that he is more of an ‘on-the-rise’ name to think about, but that he does have ties to Mike McDaniel, and there has been chatter around the two reuniting.

Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Tariq Ahmad

Ahmad is the 49ers VP of player personnel. He is another name who has been here since the John Harbaugh days. Breer notes that he has a college background, but in the past few years, he has done more work on the pro side for the 49ers.

This is his first season as the VP of player personnel, and he just started on the pro side as a director of player personnel in 2023. From 2014 through 2022, he worked on the college scouting side. The combination is why his name is buzzing in NFL circles.

Ethan Waugh

Ethan Waugh is a Personnel Executive for the 49ers. He has been with the team for 17 seasons. Waugh started as a scout and rode that until he became the personnel assistant. He was the senior player personnel coordinator as well, and he currently oversees the college scouting staff.

As the NFL season ends it will be worth watching to see which of these three, if any of them end up getting any interviews during this cycle. The thought is that if none of them do, it may not be long before they start to become the top candidates on the board.

Read More