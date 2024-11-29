All 49ers

49ers DE Nick Bosa to Miss Second Game in a Row with an Oblique Injury

The 49ers will have to prove they can stop the run without Bosa on the field if they're going to pull off the upset.

Grant Cohn

Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa (97) warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa (97) warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
The 49ers won't have their best pass rusher when they face the Bills on Sunday.

Nick Bosa will miss his second game in a row with an oblique injury he suffered Week 11 against the Seahawks. He didn't practice at all this week. Kyle Shanahan said he's not sure when Bosa will return.

Bosa originally injured his oblique in practice about a month ago, but he played through that injury, overcompensated for it and eventually hurt his other oblique even worse as a result. Now he's being cautious with his return, which is understandable. Because if he returns too soon, he could injure it even worse to point where it could require offseason surgery.

Since 2019 when the 49ers drafted Bosa, their record is just 5-11 in games he doesn't play. Last week when he was out, the defense gave up 168 rushing yards and 38 points. Now they have to face the Bills in Buffalo without him. The last time the 49ers faced the Bills -- 2020 -- Bosa also didn't play, and the 49ers gave up 34 points and lost and Josh Allen threw for 375 yards and four touchdowns.

This time around, the 49ers have a quality secondary -- it limited Packers quarterback Jordan Love to just 163 passing yards last week. Unfortunately for the 49ers, they missed 19 tackles and got manhandled in the trenches.



