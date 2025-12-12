George Kittle makes astonishing claim about Christian McCaffrey’s future

Running backs typically have shorter careers than players at other positions, largely due to the heavy physical workload and constant contact their role requires.

And as proven this year, the San Francisco 49ers have heavily relied on Christian McCaffrey, making him one of the most utilized running backs in the league. He's ranked third with 237 attempts, but 13th in the league in total rushing yards.

In a season marked by numerous injuries on both sides of the ball, Christian McCaffrey has been one of the few key weapons to stay healthy, despite dealing with Achilles tendonitis and a PCL sprain last season.

George Kittle predicts Christian McCaffrey's longevity

Dec 10, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates with running back Christian McCaffrey (23) after scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

49ers tight end George Kittle spoke openly about McCaffrey’s impact both within the organization and on the field.

McCaffrey, 29, is arguably entering his prime, especially as he is on track to become the first player in NFL history to record 1,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season twice.

"I told everybody this offseason, I said, 'Draft Christian McCaffrey first overall in your fantasy football. You're going to love it,'" Kittle shared on the Why Is Draymond Green Talking About Football? podcast.

"He's a freak athlete. He's one of my favorite people to watch run with the football. He's one of the most athletically gifted people I've ever seen. His vision is insane.

"Christian, I still think he's got years left on the legs," Kittle said. "He still looks great. You should see the way that he works out, the way that he trains, the way that he takes care of his body in the offseason. He's very dialed in."

Although McCaffrey may not be as statistically explosive as he was before his 2024 injuries, his versatility and adaptability have become even more crucial after a tough start to the season, with long-term injuries to key offensive weapons.

Combined with his drive to win, these skills make McCaffrey such an influential player for the 49ers for years to come, as he can effectively play multiple positions if needed.

"Christian is also [among] the top three most competitive people I've ever met in my entire life," Kittle stated. "When we can play cards, and he'll get upset with me if I win something. So, it's pretty phenomenal.

"His competitive nature is going to keep him like—he'll just like say, 'Screw it.' He'll just play until the wheels fall off. Kind of like me, but he's got years left in the tank."

Read More