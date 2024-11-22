49ers Dealt Worst Case Scenario With Nick Bosa Against Packers
The Week 12 injury report is an extremely demoralizing one for the San Francisco 49ers.
First, it was Brock Purdy who was ruled out with a shoulder injury. Now, the 49ers are dealt the worst-case scenario with Nick Bosa against the Packers. He has been ruled out of the Week 12 contest with a hip/oblique injury. It is an injury that Bosa initially sustained in practice before Week 10.
Following Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bosa revealed that it was the most painful game he's endured. That was the first sign that the 49ers probably should've held him out of Week 11 against the Seattle Seahawks, but they didn't. He would play despite his injury.
Bosa ended up having a solid game against Seattle but had to come out late in the game. He worsened the injury and hurt his opposite hip/oblique due to compensating for his original injury. As a result, he didn't return to the game. It's unclear if his injury will be an issue beyond this week.
So, the situation is extremely bleak for the 49ers heading into Green Bay. The Packers were already a solid team who were going into the matchup with "hungry" energy. The 49ers will not have Bosa and Purdy on hand -- two of their best players. This is a game the 49ers need to win.
But with both Bosa and Purdy out, they have zero shot to do it. The offense was barely operating with Purdy as it was, so it surely will worsen without him. As for the defense, the pass rush was ineffective once Bosa exited the game against Seattle.
He's been their lone dominant pass rusher with not too much help this season. The defense is going to have to lean on its pass coverage for this matchup. Unfortunately, that won't be enough. A loss to the Packers will start to set the reality that the 49ers will not be playoff contenders this year. It is a thought that no one could've fathomed before the season.
The 49ers will need a miracle to defeat the Packers and to have their season saved at this point.