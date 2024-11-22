All 49ers

49ers Dealt Worst Case Scenario With Nick Bosa Against Packers

This just isn't the 49ers' week. They have now been dealt the worst-case scenario with Nick Bosa's status against the Packers.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Week 12 injury report is an extremely demoralizing one for the San Francisco 49ers.

First, it was Brock Purdy who was ruled out with a shoulder injury. Now, the 49ers are dealt the worst-case scenario with Nick Bosa against the Packers. He has been ruled out of the Week 12 contest with a hip/oblique injury. It is an injury that Bosa initially sustained in practice before Week 10.

Following Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bosa revealed that it was the most painful game he's endured. That was the first sign that the 49ers probably should've held him out of Week 11 against the Seattle Seahawks, but they didn't. He would play despite his injury.

Bosa ended up having a solid game against Seattle but had to come out late in the game. He worsened the injury and hurt his opposite hip/oblique due to compensating for his original injury. As a result, he didn't return to the game. It's unclear if his injury will be an issue beyond this week.

So, the situation is extremely bleak for the 49ers heading into Green Bay. The Packers were already a solid team who were going into the matchup with "hungry" energy. The 49ers will not have Bosa and Purdy on hand -- two of their best players. This is a game the 49ers need to win.

But with both Bosa and Purdy out, they have zero shot to do it. The offense was barely operating with Purdy as it was, so it surely will worsen without him. As for the defense, the pass rush was ineffective once Bosa exited the game against Seattle.

He's been their lone dominant pass rusher with not too much help this season. The defense is going to have to lean on its pass coverage for this matchup. Unfortunately, that won't be enough. A loss to the Packers will start to set the reality that the 49ers will not be playoff contenders this year. It is a thought that no one could've fathomed before the season.

The 49ers will need a miracle to defeat the Packers and to have their season saved at this point.

Jose Luis Sanchez III
Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

