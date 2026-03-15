Ranking the 49ers' Offseason Moves So Far, from Best to Worst
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The San Francisco 49ers have been busy this offseason trying to go from playing against Seattle for the division and a trip to the NFC Championship to beating Seattle in those spots. Some of their moves have been better than others. What are the best and worst moves for the 49ers so far?
Osa Odighizuwa
This costs the most because they are giving up a draft asset and paying his salary, but this feels a massive need that held the team back last season. The defensive tackle market was dry this year, and San Francisco found a way to add a legitimate starter. That is huge.
Dre Greenlaw
Greenlaw essentially fell into their laps with his release. He is familiar with the team and with Fred Wanrer, so it was not hard to get it done. The cost is fine, and the risk is that he did not come back from his injury well, and he also got suspended for the Broncos last year. Still, upgrading from Dee Winters is valuable.
Mike Evans
They are paying Evans a good bit, and he is coming off an injury-plagued season. Still, when he is on the field, he is legitimate, and he believes that he is here to make a Super Bowl run. The 49ers need these types of players, so it is a positive addition.
Nate Hobbs
Hobbs was likely signed to be depth. The fact that he can play both outside and in the slot should benefit the 49ers and his chances of getting on the field. Green Bay paid him a lot last year, and while he was mostly hurt, it is not like his play fell off completely. This could turn into a value signing, but the hope is that Renard Green and Upton Stout maintain their roles, and it is just depth.
Vederien Lowe
The 49ers needed to do something with their tackle depth. If they keep Trent Williams, he may miss time, and if they draft someone, he may need time before he is ready to start. Lowe would be a low-end starter, but is better than most as a backup. Still, the hope is that he also never plays for San Francisco.
Brett Toth
This move is likely to replace Matt Henessey at backup center. However, they do not have a starting left guard, either. If this is their thought of a player who can start next year, they are doing a disservice to the rest of the roster.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley