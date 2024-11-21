49ers Have to Match the "Hungry" Energy of the Packers
The margin for error for the remainder of the season is thin for the 49ers.
At most, they can only lose two more games. It's tough to envision them accomplishing that, but it's the reality of their situation. They have to win on Sunday in Week 12 against the Packers. Usually, the 49ers have handled the Packers easily.
However, this is an improved Packers team and the 49ers are facing them at their lowest point. To make matters worse for the 49ers, they are facing the Packers in an extremely motivated stated. Green Bay is looking to exact revenge on the 49ers after losing to them in the playoffs.
"I think just ending the season, getting into the playoffs and being knocked out by the 49ers -- whoever it would have been -- that game is definitely going to sit with you," quarterback Jordan Love said Wednesday, via ESPN. "That's what you've got to kind of just sit with all offseason, is going back, watching that game, trying to see what you could have done better, could have done differently in that game. It definitely sits with you through the offseason, and then you obviously move on. Just knowing that that's the team that knocked us out, we're definitely hungry for this game."
The 49ers are going to face the best version of the Packers. They will be locked in and ready to go. That is exactly what the 49ers will need to do as well. They have to match the "hungry" energy of the Packers if they want to win that game. Anything less will immediately put them in a tough spot to win.
All season long there hasn't seemed to be a game where the 49ers were entirely locked in. That is why they have fumbled three games they should've won in the fourth quarter. It wouldn't be shocking if the 49ers played the Packers without a sense of urgency.
However, facing the Packers generates a different level of excitement. Look at George Kittle. On Wednesday, he said he would play after missing the last game due to injury because it was the Packers. Clearly, Kittle is excited to play the Packers. Hopefully, his energy is contagious.
The 49ers need that. Similar to the Packers, they should be extremely motivated as well. Green Bay is always an opponent that the players can get up for, but they should also feel angry from their loss to the Seahawks last week. All of that emotion should be used against the Packers.
At this point, they need to do whatever it takes to be at their best. A loss against the Packers will only demoralize them further and lessen their chances to make the playoffs.