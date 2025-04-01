49ers Division Rival Cardinals Sign Veteran Pass Rusher
The Arizona Cardinals are reuniting with a familiar face, which will make facing them a little stiffer for the San Francisco 49ers.
Veteran pass rusher and six-time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell is signing with the Cardinals on a one-year deal, worth up to $7.5 million. Campbell returns to the team that drafted him in the second round in 2008.
A 38-year-old player entering his 18th season shouldn't scare the 49ers when they face the Cardinals, but there is a clear emphasis from the Cardinals this offseason. It is by improving their defensive line and pass rush.
Campbell may be old, but he is still a fairly impactful player. With the Miami Dolphins last season, Campbell tallied five sacks and 37 pressures. That's solid for his tenure.
He also recorded a defensive stop on 18 percent of his run defense snaps last season, the second-highest rate in the NFL among defenders with at least 150 run defense snaps, according to Next Gen Stats.
Now, the 49ers won't have to worry about Campbell a ton. Where his age shows is with his playing time. He only played slightly more than half of the defensive snaps last years.
I'd imagine that remains the same to keep him fresh to be effective and healthy. Still, the 49ers will have to account for him and Josh Sweat.
Arizona will go from a middling pass rushing unit to a noteworthy one. The 49ers always have their struggles with the Cardinals, and those additions are sure to continue them.