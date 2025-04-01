All 49ers

49ers Division Rival Cardinals Sign Veteran Pass Rusher

The Cardinals are making it an emphasis to improve their pass rush this offseason, which the 49ers should take notice of.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Oct 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) enters the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) enters the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Arizona Cardinals are reuniting with a familiar face, which will make facing them a little stiffer for the San Francisco 49ers.

Veteran pass rusher and six-time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell is signing with the Cardinals on a one-year deal, worth up to $7.5 million. Campbell returns to the team that drafted him in the second round in 2008.

A 38-year-old player entering his 18th season shouldn't scare the 49ers when they face the Cardinals, but there is a clear emphasis from the Cardinals this offseason. It is by improving their defensive line and pass rush.

Campbell may be old, but he is still a fairly impactful player. With the Miami Dolphins last season, Campbell tallied five sacks and 37 pressures. That's solid for his tenure.

He also recorded a defensive stop on 18 percent of his run defense snaps last season, the second-highest rate in the NFL among defenders with at least 150 run defense snaps, according to Next Gen Stats.

Now, the 49ers won't have to worry about Campbell a ton. Where his age shows is with his playing time. He only played slightly more than half of the defensive snaps last years.

I'd imagine that remains the same to keep him fresh to be effective and healthy. Still, the 49ers will have to account for him and Josh Sweat.

Arizona will go from a middling pass rushing unit to a noteworthy one. The 49ers always have their struggles with the Cardinals, and those additions are sure to continue them.

Read more

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News