NFL Draft

49ers Draft Fordham OT Nick Zakelj in Round 6

The 49ers have taken another offensive lineman in Nick Zakelj out of Fordham in the sixth-round.

Beefing up the offensive line.

The 49ers drafted Fordham offensive tackle Nick Zakelj with the No. 187 in the sixth-round.

Another offensive lineman drafted by the 49ers. Zakelj now makes it two offensive linemen that the 49ers have taken so far with Spencer Burford being the other. Cleary, the 49ers are looking to beef up their offensive line with depth and to see if they can successfully develop a player into one that can be productive.

Zakelj is a 6-6, 316-pound player who played left tackle throughout the entirety of his college career. Best part of all with him is that he played in a zone-based running scheme, so he should be quite familiar with Kyle Shanahan's offense. Getting his footing shouldn't be too difficult for him. 

What may be difficult is how he fits as a true offensive tackle in the league. While Zakelj may be tall to anchor that spot, his arm length (32.5 inches) makes it a concern or at least questionable. It is an issue because edge rushers can drive into him or get around him before he gets a significant punch or attack on them. It'll be interesting to see how the 49ers utilize him and build him up.

Either way, the Niners definitely needed to increase their offensive line depth. They have to hit on a player. Offensive line is easily the most pressing issue on the team. Outside of Trent Williams, there really isn't great comfort in the offensive line. Mike McGlinchey is coming off of a torn quad and the interior offensive line is suspect, especially with Alex Mack's future in doubt.

