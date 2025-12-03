49ers Should Attempt to Add Former Texans OL Off of Waivers

The depth on the offensive line has gotten thinner for the San Francisco 49ers.

Starting/rotational left guard Ben Bartch is set to be placed on Injured Reserve with a foot sprain. The 49ers fear Bartch's injury could be a Lisfranc and require surgery.

In any case, Bartch's season is done, which means their offensive line depth, specifically at left guard, takes a hit. Spencer Burford, who has been starting since Week 9, will be their best and only option.

Should Burford get hurt, the 49ers will be in a desperate situation. The last thing they want is to turn to rookie Connor Colby again. That is why it makes perfect sense to go after this recently released player.

49ers should reunite with this player

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Houston Texans guard Laken Tomlinson (75) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The player in question is Laken Tomlinson. He was just waived by the Houston Texans, which comes at a perfect time for the 49ers. They should reunite with him.

Tomlinson played for the 49ers from 2017 to 2021. He was a decent and durable starter for the 49ers in that span. It shouldn't take him long to fit back in again. His best years were with San Francisco.

It's gone downhill for him ever since he left to join the New York Jets, then the Seattle Seahawks, and the Texans. Perhaps rejoining the 49ers can somewhat rekindle the player he once was.

Placing a waiver claim on him makes sense. He can be the backup to Burford should he get hurt. Or, if the 49ers think Tomlinson can still play decently, he can slide into Bartch's rotational role.

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans guard Laken Tomlinson (75) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

That way, the 49ers don't have to change their offensive line dynamic. Either way, he's the best option out there for the 49ers. It's better than having Colby be the backup and potential starter.

The 49ers have been making him a healthy scratch, which tells you all you need to know about how they view him. He had his shot as a starter and completely ruined it. He proved he's incapable.

However, I wonder if the 49ers wait to see if Tomlinson passes through waivers. He is not some hot commodity that needs to be picked up off waivers.

I'd imagine it's likely that Tomlinson doesn't get picked up by a team and becomes a free agent. That is when the 49ers can approach him and work him out to see if they want to offer him a contract.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchez_to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.

Read more 49ers On SI