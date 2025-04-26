The 49ers Draft Nickelback Upton Stout in Round 3
This is an extremely interesting pick.
The 49ers just took Western Kentucky nickelback Upton Stout in Round 3 with the 100th pick. Stout is 5'8", which means he almost certainly is too short to play outside in the NFL. He's a slot cornerback only. And he was projected to get drafted in Rounds 5 or 6 by most scouting services.
But he ran a 4.44 at the NFL Scouting Combine, he's extremely aggressive and he plays with no fear. In that sense, he fits the 49ers' nickelback profile to a tee. The fact that he's so short isn't a knock against him. For years, the 49ers nickelback was K'Waun Williams who's 5'9'".
After Round 3, I asked John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan if Stout reminds them of Williams. In unison, they both said, "Yes."
Williams was effective in zone coverage, he was a fearless tackler and he was a surprisingly effective blitzer because opposing blockers and quarterbacks couldn't see him -- he was too short. That's why his nickname was The Shark. He would sneak up on you and bite you.
Stout has the exact same skill set, except he's a bit shorter and a bit faster than Williams was when he came out of college. If anyone would know how to use a unique player such as Stout, it's Kyle Shanahan and defensive coordinator Robert Saleh who probably had a big hand in making this selection.
So was this pick a reach? Probably. But if Stout becomes the starting nickelback, this pick will be worth it.
Grade: B-plus