49ers DE Drake Jackson Vows to Play and Make an Impact in 2025
The 49ers could have reinforcements on the way.
Drake Jackson, who tore the patellar tendon in his knee in November of 2023 and hasn't played since, posted on Instagram today that he vows to play in 2025.
"Y'all crazy if y'all think I'm not wrecking havoc on that field this year," Jackson wrote. "Boomerang to all the haters. I got God on my side. See y'all succas soon."
The 49ers drafted in Round 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft, so he's entering the fourth and final season of his rookie contract. Which means he has all the incentive in the world to play his best. Because if he has a good season, he could receive a big contract next offseason. Good pass rushers make lots of money.
Despite being a four-year veteran, Jackson just turned 24 in April -- he's younger than some rookies who just got drafted. So he should have the potential to improve if he can get healthy. And the 49ers will need an edge rusher if Mykel Williams moves to defensive tackle on third down like he did occasionally in college.
Jackson has a prime opportunity to carve out a role for himself as a third-down edge-rushing specialist, which is essentially what he was before he got injured two years ago. In 23 career games with the 49ers, he has zero starts and six sacks.
If Jackson can't make a full recovery, the 49ers might need to add an edge rusher, either in free agency or via trade.