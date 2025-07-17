49ers Edge Rusher Overview: How Improved is the Unit?
The San Francisco 49ers are hoping that a few improvements to the edge rusher room this offseason can lead to the pass rush getting them to the Super Bowl caliber that they used to be.
Nick Bosa
The 49ers getting a Super Bowl pass rush would mean Bosa getting back to another level. He was good in 2024, but he missed time for the first time since his 2020 injury, and he played through injury at times as well. He just did not look quite the same.
At his best and healthiest, he can set a different tone for the unit.
Mykel Williams
The 49ers drafted the Georgia edge rusher 11th overall in 2025. The rookie may not produce sacks immediately, but his long arms and physicality in the run game should allow him to make an instant impact.
Yetur Gross-Matos
Gross-Matos missed some time due to injury as well. He is valuable because he can slow down the run as an edge rusher, but he is at his best when sliding inside as a pass rusher.
Bryce Huff
Huff is a designated pass rusher who had his best three seasons with Robert Saleh. He is hoping to get back to that form. A pass rushing group that features Huff and Bosa on the edges with Williams and Gross-Matos sliding inside on passing downs is not out of the realm of possibilities.
Sam Okuayinonu
The 2022 UDFA played 451 snaps and had some flashes in the first chance he was able to see extensive time in the NFL. Can he make the roster again with a few new names and a healthier unit overall?
Robert Beal
The fifth-round pick went from 54 snaps as a rookie to 149 last year but given the injuries and issues, it is disappointing he could not get more work.
Tarron Johnson
The former sixth-round pick by the Eagles played 28 snaps with the Panthers last year. He is looking to find a practice squad or end of the roster to stick onto.
Jonathan Garvin
Garvin was with the team last year and is hoping to stick with the practice squad again.