One 49ers Player is Garnering Heavy Praise From Robert Saleh
In this story:
It’s been an uphill battle for the San Francisco 49ers to inject some life into their pass rush. They’ve been trying their best, but it’s still irrelevant.
However, Robert Saleh seems to think it will improve soon. The reason he may believe so is that he is enjoying what he sees from defensive lineman Keion White.
Robert Saleh raves about Keion White
“We love the direction he is going. Absolutely love it,” Saleh said. “He's going to be a really good player for us for a while. It hasn't changed. He's a first/second down edge defender and we kick him inside for pass downs on third down.
“We feel like he's done a really nice job disrupting the passer when he gets those one-on-ones. Hopefully as the group continues to gel, and hopefully that accelerates and continues to get better, that he'll continue to get more one-on-one opportunities, which can result in the more wins.”
It would be massive if White could pick up the slack. As it stands, Bryce Huff has been the only notable pass rusher. He leads the team with four sacks and 42 pressures.
It hasn’t been the most impactful of snaps since he’s best suited to be the secondary rusher. Nevertheless, he’s doing more than the rest.
Entering Week 16, White has tallied 1.5 sacks and 14 pressures since joining the 49ers. The numbers are massively underwhelming.
However, White deserves a bit of slack. He barely joined the 49ers two months ago. And while a pass rusher’s midseason transition is the easiest, there are still challenges with it.
Plus, White was never this extremely impactful player. It’s clear that he will thrive with another pass rusher or two leading the way, like Nick Bosa.
Unfortunately, he has to step up and be the player that the New England Patriots were thrilled about in 2024. That is when he registered five sacks and 51 pressures.
Against the Cleveland Browns, White seemed to start hitting his stride. He had a decent outing against the Tennessee Titans, but the 49ers need more from him.
That’s why Saleh mentioned he loves the “direction” White is headed. It means he thinks he’s figuring it out and trending in the right direction.
For the 49ers’ sake, they better hope he gets it all together by Week 17 against the Chicago Bears. They need a little more out of their pass rush if they want any hope of being serious in the playoffs.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content
Read more 49ers On SI
Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN