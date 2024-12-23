49ers Eliminated, Fall to Miami 29-17
The 49ers were in a gift-giving mood in Miami, giving away the game to the Dolphins 29-17. 11 penalties included one flag that took away a likely touchdown, and Brock Purdy threw a game-losing pick in the final two minutes.
The silver lining is the loss puts the Niners just outside the top ten for the draft.
The main news from the loss was a calf injury for Dre Greenlaw. After the game, a furious Fred Warner said, “We have to protect Dre from himself.” His thoughts were echoed by defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen. Collectively they are laying blame at the feet of Kyle Shanahan.
Shanahan has a history of riding players with high reps upon their return from injury. This should sideline Greenlaw for the rest of the year.
GAME BALLS
George Kittle - Eight catches for 106 yards. He is the team leader for my game balls this year, Kittle is having an All-Pro season.
Deebo Samuel - Seven receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown, plus five carries for 25 yards. Samuel responded to people shoveling dirt on his career last week with his best game of the season. Post-game he was laughing, joking, and happy, setting a new low in tone-deaf self-absorption.
Fred Warner - A game high 11 tackles, 26 in the last two weeks.
Renardo Green - 10 tackles and a pass defensed.
PENALTY FLAGS
Ricky Pearsall - Two illegal formation penalties, one taking away a first and goal opportunity inside the five.
Jake Moody - 1-2 on field goals, missing one wide left and causing Shanahan to throw down his tablet in disgust. It has become increasingly clear that Moody has to go. 3rd round pick wasted. Yet again.
Kyle Shanahan - Playing Greenlaw was reckless and unnecessary.
THE VIEW FROM 10,000 FEET
A post-Super Bowl hangover is one thing, this is something else. The unity of the past gave way to independent contractors. Contract negotiations became daytime soaps. The key will be if the Niners learn from these mistakes and recognize the need to build continuity with all of the starters in camp.
Injuries were a concern but it stems from doubling down on aging fragile vets, lacking quality depth, terrible drafts in 2022 and 2023, and a team on fumes due to the playoff game mileage of the past four years. Then add Shanahan overusing players and it results in 6-9.
NEXT UP
Detroit. Hide the women and children.