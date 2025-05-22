49ers Expected to Hire Former Jaguars Assistant GM Ethan Waugh
Here comes a familiar face.
The 49ers are expected to hire former Jacksonville Jaguars assistant general manager Ethan Waugh according to Aaron Wilson. It's unclear what his official title will be.
Waugh was the Jaguars assistant general manager from 2023 to 2024 under former 49ers general manager Trent Baalke. Before Waugh joined the Jaguars, he worked for the 49ers from 2004 to 2022 where he worked his way from a personnel assistant until he eventually became the vice president of player personnel for two seasons under current general manager John Lynch.
Before Waugh became the 49ers' vice president of president of player personnel, Adam Peters held that position for four seasons. Then, the 49ers promoted him to assistant general manager in 2021. Now, he's the Washington Commanders general manager.
Waugh never has been a general manager in his career, but he has been the second in command. So it will be interesting to see how the 49ers use him. Will he be second in command to Lynch? Will current directors of player personnel Tariq Ahmad and R.J. Gillen report to Waugh from now on?
Remember, Waugh worked for the 49ers for 19 years, so the owners know him well. If they're bringing him back to the organization, perhaps they're doing an old friend a favor. More likely, they hold him in high esteem and think he can improve their front office.
For the next few seasons, the 49ers will have to draft extremely well because they'll be paying tons of money to eight players -- Brandon Aiyuk, Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, Deommodore Lenoir, Trent Williams, George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy.
Maybe that's why the 49ers are bringing back Waugh.