49ers Extending Brandon Aiyuk Negatively Impacts Deebo Samuel

It is fantastic that the 49ers finally extended Brandon Aiyuk, but it negatively impacts Deebo Samuel.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 10, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receivers Deebo Samuel (19) and Brandon Aiyuk (11) take the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
The circus is finally over.

Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a contract extension. Aiyuk gets $120 million over four years with $76 million guaranteed. A wise choice by the 49ers to lock up their best wide receiver to pair with Brock Purdy for years to come.

However, the 49ers extending Aiyuk negatively impacts Deebo Samuel. 2024 is more likely than not going to be Samuel's final season with the 49ers. After this season, the 49ers can easily move off of Samuel's contract to free up salary cap space.

It's a move that they will likely execute too. It could also occur this season around the trade deadline depending on the situation. Samuel has a $24.2 million cap hit in 2025. That is a luxury the 49ers can no longer afford. Not to mention they will need as much space as possible for Brock Purdy.

The moment the 49ers extended Aiyuk they signaled that they were choosing him over Samuel. It's also partly why they drafted Ricky Pearsall. His style is more similar to Samuel's than Aiyuk's. The 49ers made the right choice going with Aiyuk over Samuel.

He's a way better receiver than Samuel and benefits Purdy more, which is the most important aspect. Samuel is beneficial to the offense as a whole given his versatile ability. But now that the 49ers have a good quarterback, they no longer need that. Besides, they have Christian McCaffrey for all of that now.

2024 being Samuel's last year isn't a total guarantee. All it could take is for him to look like his 2021 version. That will certainly entice the 49ers to keep him. But the likeliest outcome is that the 49ers trade or release him. It's why reporters who have been in attendance for training camp are saying Samuel has looked great.

Samuel acknowledges that this could be his last year with the 49ers. Plus, he needs a strong year for his next contract, which will end up coming from another team. 2024 is going to be a revealing year for Samuel with his future in the balance.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

