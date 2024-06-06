Is 2024 the Last Year Deebo Samuel Will be With the 49ers?
Up until the NFL Draft, it was Brandon Aiyuk who was the wide receiver heavily linked in trade talks for the San Francisco 49ers.
It made sense since he was entering the final year of his rookie deal and it was unclear if the 49ers were willing to pay him (still is). However, Aiyuk wasn't the one who was likely to be traded as the draft arrived. That ended up being Deebo Samuel.
"Yeah I heard it. Had a conversation with my agent about it," said Samuel of the 49ers considering trading him. "They were going back and forth with whoever it was. It was a thing at first, but we've moved past it so we're here."
News of him popping up in trade rumors was incredibly surprising since the 49ers would still be on the hook with his contract in 2024. The 49ers ended up keeping Samuel, but drafted Ricky Pearsall, a player who is similar to Samuel, in the first-round.
From being linked to a trade to having his potential replacement drafted. They're all signs that could point to Samuel being on the way out. So, is 2024 the last year Samuel will be with the 49ers?
I believe so. I know that it is Aiyuk who is in a weird situation right now, but it is always easy to get caught up and doubt statuses when contract negotiations are ongoing. Samuel is still the receiver who is likely playing the last year with the 49ers.
I'm just reading the 49ers' actions here. It started with the legitimacy of Samuel being traded, then they drafted a receiver who is similar in skillset to him. It makes for the perfect pivot for the 49ers after 2024 since Samuel's contract will be easy to get off their books at that point.
Of course, anything can change and that is partly contingent on Aiyuk's contract situation. Plus, if Samuel has an excellent season in 2024, then suddenly the 49ers face some tough decisions. Either way, Samuel isn't naïve with his situation and knows that he can be gone after 2024.
"I know what I signed up for. We're just focused on this year."