49ers Fans Will be Bummed by Kyle Shanahan's Comments on a Potential Trade
Trading for a pass rusher has been up in the air for the San Francisco 49ers in the last few weeks.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini recently reported that the 49ers have been exploring their options. Although you didn't need a report to figure that out.
The 49ers have been mediocre with their pass rush since Nick Bosa went out with a torn ACL. It makes perfect sense for them to go out and trade for someone like Trey Hendrickson.
Unfortunately, a trade is most likely not in the works, which will bum 49ers fans. On Monday, Kyle Shanahan deflated the idea of the 49ers being involved in a trade to boost their defense.
Kyle Shanahan downplays 49ers trade talks
“I don't think we were being that aggressive," said Shanahan on a conference call with reporters. "We're looking for things that make sense for our team right now and in the future. Not having Fred makes that harder, but I don't see a big difference between Sunday before that game started and today. It definitely hurts losing a guy like Fred, but in terms of people who are available that can improve our team for this year and next year, I don't see the situation that much different.”
It seems Shanahan is essentially saying that a trade was already a stretch to begin with. And now that Fred Warner is out, the trade becomes less appealing or is off the table altogether.
Can't say I blame Shanahan for this. It's also not surprising to hear him say that. Shanahan's comments coincide with what Robert Saleh said during his Week 6 availability in regards to the 49ers' pass rush needing help.
“We'll continue to grow. I'm not hitting any panic buttons," said Saleh. "There's a lot of young guys in there still trying to find their way through the NFL.
"But, can it be better? Absolutely. Could it be worse? Absolutely. But, I'm not at that point where we're going to panic. We're going to keep working with these young guys and giving them opportunities to rush to passer and they'll get better as the year goes.”
The odds of the 49ers trading for a pass rusher were always unfavorable. Warner being lost for the season will end any idea of that, as it will just be a waste of resources for a short-term move.
