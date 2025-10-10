Why Robert Saleh Isn't Worried About the 49ers' Ineffective Pass Rush
It's no secret that the San Francisco 49ers' pass rush has been pitiful in the last two games.
Losing Nick Bosa was always going to cause it to decline, but no one could've imagined it being nonexistent. This should entice the 49ers to trade for an impactful pass rusher, like Trey Hendrickson.
However, Robert Saleh revealed on Thursday why he's not worried about the 49ers' ineffective pass rush. His words could be a hint that the 49ers aren't going to make a trade for a defensive lineman.
Why Robert Saleh isn't worried about the ineffective pass rush
“We'll continue to grow. I'm not hitting any panic buttons," said Saleh. "There's a lot of young guys in there still trying to find their way through the NFL. I thought even against the Rams, I felt like [Bryce] Huff was just a breath away from ending the game a couple of times there in the fourth quarter.
"But, can it be better? Absolutely. Could it be worse? Absolutely. But, I'm not at that point where we're going to panic. We're going to keep working with these young guys and giving them opportunities to rush to passer and they'll get better as the year goes.”
Saleh is essentially looking at his young guys to step up and for Bryce Huff to finish plays. He got that out of rookie defensive tackle Alfred Collins in the win against the Los Angeles Rams.
The issue with that is the NFL trade deadline is on Nov. 4. The 49ers don't have a lot of time to wait and see if their young players are indicating enough growth to go the rest of the season with just them.
Saleh could also be saying that to avoid getting his hopes up about the idea of an impactful pass rusher being acquired. General ManagerrJohn Lynch recently hinted at what it'll take for a trade to happen.
“You’ve got to earn the right," said Lynch. "Do you earn the right to motivate people to go acquire people? So that means we’ve got to keep playing good football, so this guy could be the guy who makes a difference.”
The 49ers could lose their next three games, which would effectively end any trade ideas. It make sense for Saleh to continue his belief and his focus on the players he has now.
