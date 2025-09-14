The 49ers finally get a positive injury update on Brock Purdy
The San Francisco 49ers' expected timetable for Brock Purdy to return from his toe injury has been fluctuating. Early on, the team did not want to deem out for their Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints, but a few days later, there were reports that he may miss up to five games. Adam Schefter provided an update that may be more optimistic than that.
San Francisco 49ers have an injury update on Brock Purdy
This is great news for Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers, considering the potential five-week timetable. He is going to miss next week, by all indications, and San Francisco would not be smart to push him, considering the way injuries have gone for them this season.
However, if they can get him back for Week 4, and he is fully healthy, it would be huge. Week 5 is going to be one of the bigger games of the season for San Francisco. While they play the Cardinals next week, it is a home division game. Meanwhile, Week 5 is a road division game against the Los Angeles Rams, and it is on a short week.
If they can beat the Rams, they will have road wins against Los Angeles and Seattle this season. The team is going to want to put their best foot forward that week. Still, it is a short week, and practice will be limited. So, the hope would be that Purdy is at least practicing and hopefully playing in the game prior.
If the 49ers can survive the Saints and Cardinals games at 1-1 with Mac Jones, get Purdy back, and beat the Rams, they would be 3-2 at the worst and 4-1 at the best with at least two, and potentially three division wins. Even with Jones, they get a weaker quarterback in their first game, albeit on the road, and a home division game is always going to be winnable.
His progress will be the most important thing to monitor throughout this week. Even though he is unlikely to play, if he returned to practice in a limited fashion this week, it would probably signal a return by Week 4.
The injury appears a bit mysterious, and the timeline has been up and down right now. However, the more we learn, the more optimistic it appears things are getting for Purdy. This would be a welcome change of tone compared to the injury reports that have been coming from the team in the past.