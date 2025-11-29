Why the 49ers Must Continue to Start Brock Purdy Regardless of Performance

Brock Purdy played arguably his worst game for the 49ers against the Panthers since the Christmas game against the Ravens in 2023.

The 49ers should’ve steamrolled the Panthers, but Purdy single-handedly kept them in the game with his three first-half interceptions. After the game, Kyle Shanahan was asked if he considered pulling Purdy for Mac Jones, to which he quickly responded, “No.”

And rightfully so. Under no circumstance should the 49ers bench Purdy. Unless he’s hurt, he has to be the starter in every game as long as his health permits him.

49ers must start Brock Purdy regardless of performance

Nov 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) drops back to pass against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Purdy could’ve thrown for six interceptions against the Panthers. It doesn’t matter. The 49ers have to rock with him. They made it clear in the offseason when they extended him that he is their franchise guy.

Now is the time for them to give him that leeway, like he is. It’s also their chance to see how and if he can rebound. Benching him for Jones, even if it is justified, shouldn’t be pondered.

They have to keep starting Purdy. What’s gonna happen is they’re either going to confirm to themselves that Purdy is their quarterback for the future.

Or, they made a mistake in extending him in the offseason. As of now, it looks like it was. Purdy already has seven interceptions in just four starts.

In three of his four starts, he’s thrown multiple interceptions. He’s already knocking on the door for his career-worst in interceptions (12). He’s also ranked as the third-worst quarterback in turnover-worthy throws, per Pro Football Focus.

Leaders in Turnover Worthy Play Rate, PFF, 2025:



1. J.J. McCarthy, 5.9%

2. Spencer Rattler, 5.4%

3. Brock Purdy, 5.3% (!!)



There's a fine line between being aggressive, play-making and putting the ball in harms way. Purdy needs to keep being smarter with the ball. — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) November 25, 2025

He’s been trending in the wrong direction. And that’s why they can’t let the idea of benching him for Jones creep up. That will add an excuse that he “felt the pressure” or something.

The 49ers have to see for themselves if Purdy is mentally strong enough to bounce back. They have to see if Purdy can truly return to the 2023 version that was named an MVP finalist.

The only way to accomplish that is by letting him play out the season. It won’t work if they just bench him for Jones. Once they open that can of worms, it’s going to be chaotic discussions in the offseason.

Let Purdy work through his issues and see if he can emerge from the depths. Otherwise, the 49ers will have to think long and hard about him as their long-term quarterback.

