49ers Four Questions: Robert Saleh, Plan B, and the Senior Bowl
The 49ers continue to wait at the altar for Robert Saleh, as Jacksonville promotes an interim GM with 17 years in San Francisco, including time when Saleh was here. Meanwhile, a key part of draft evaluation starts next week with the Senior Bowl practices. Let’s get to it.
1. What’s going to happen with Robert Saleh?
He interviews with Jacksonville Friday, named by some as a co-favorite for the head coaching job along with Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. However, the Jags were rumored to want to hire Tampa offensive coordinator Liam Coen to develop Trevor Lawrence. Coen turned them down due to a lack of faith in Jags general manager Trent Baalke.
Reports indicate the Jaguars’ thinking hasn’t changed. They still want an offensive coach to develop Lawrence and fired Baalke with the hope they can bring one in. They just promoted Ethan Waugh as interim GM, who spent 17 years in San Francisco including V.P. of Player Personnel while Saleh was with the 49ers.
NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport says he expects the Jags will expand their coaching search to add new candidates on offense. That could include Buffalo’s Joe Brady, Philadelphia’s Kellen Moore, and maybe Washington’s Kliff Kingsbury. At least one will make it to the Super Bowl, so Saleh and the Niners could be in for a long wait.
Saleh in his interview will need to present a plan for developing Lawrence, including his offensive coordinator candidates. However, it would be unlikely for Saleh’s candidates to surpass Brady, Moore, or Kingsbury. So, Jacksonville presumably waits to talk with them.
One thing to keep in mind with Kingsbury, he is still being paid head coach money by Arizona and will for a few more years. He can afford to wait and stay in Washington hoping to get a ring with Jayden Daniels.
Why are the Niners content to wait for Saleh with no Plan B? Because he is worlds better than the expected alternatives. While Kyle Shanahan could extend his search to talk with defensive coaches on teams who fell in the playoffs, those are unknowns. Shanahan values knowledge of the system and his comfort zone, people he knows.
The 49ers culture under Shanahan is to wish it into being, time and time again. This time, the wishing and waiting may pay off if Jacksonville names an offensive coach for Lawrence. A longer wait to talk with offensive coordinators seems likely given the Jags fired Baalke and wanted to hire Coen.
Anything to the Niners discussing Pete Carroll?
I doubt it. They’re still going to wait for Saleh because he’s far and away the best option.
Shanahan is willing to wait because he has to wait. If the new defensive coordinator is Brandon Staley, the chances of the Niners flopping again next year go up.
At this point I think it’s Saleh or Staley, and The Faithful may have to get used to the Sword of Damocles hanging over their heads for weeks.
2. When do the Senior Bowl practices start?
Practices in Mobile begin Tuesday of next week and run through Thursday. The 1-on-1 drills, particularly in the trenches, will be a must watch for the Niners and Faithful draftniks.
The game is on February 1st, but it’s the practices that are the real show where draft candidates rise and fall. Last year, Quinyon Mitchell put on a clinic in the practices. Now he’s starting for Philadelphia in the NFC Championship.
3. Who’s playing that the Niners and draft fans will have an eye on?
Offense:
C: Grey Zabel, Jared Wilson, Jonah Monheim
OG: Jonah Savaiinaea, Tate Ratledge, Charles Grant, Miles Frazier, Jalen Rivers
OT: Josh Conerly Jr., Armand Membou, Aireontae Ersery, Wyatt Milum, Emery Jones
QB: Will Howard, Jaxson Dart, Jalen Millroe, Dillon Gabriel, Riley Leonard, Tyler Shough
The Niners visited recently with quarterback Taylor Elgersma from Ontario, Canada. 6-5/213, accurate, big stats, but it’s Canadian college ball. He just got an invite to Mobile.
RB: Cam Skattebo, Devin Neal, Jarquez Hunter, OIlie Gordon, R.J. Harvey, Brashard Smith
WR: Elic Ayomanor, Jayden Higgins, Tai Felton, Kyren Lacy, Pat Bryant, Jack Bech
TE: Mason Taylor, Harold Fannin Jr., Terrance Ferguson, Gunnar Helm, Moliki Matavao
Defense:
DT: Walter Nolen, Shemar Stewart, Deone Walker, Alfred Collins, T.J. Sanders, Aeneas Peebles
Edge: Nic Scourton, Mike Green, Princely Umanmielen, Landon Jackson, Jared Ivey, Kyle Kennard, Donovan Ezeiruaku
LB: Jeffrey Bassa, Smael Mondon Jr., Karene Reid, Tyreem Powell
DB: Azareye'h Thomas, Trey Amos, Darien Porter, Maxwell Hairston, Sebastian Castro
S: Xavier Watts, Andrew Mukuba, Jonas Sanker, Malachi Moore, Billy Bowman Jr.