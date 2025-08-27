49ers’ Fred Warner Maintains Elite Status on NFL Top 100 List
To the surprise of absolutely no one, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner features once again inside the NFL's Top 100 Players list.
Warner delivered arguably his best season in red and gold in 2024.
Warner is the 49ers' best defensive player
A wave of injuries and off-field drama plagued the 49ers in 2024, leading to a bitterly disappointing 6-11 finish.
But Warner posted yet another incredible season, posting 131 tackles and featuring in all 17 matches. That last part is crucial, considering he suffered from a fractured bone in his ankle for most of the season.
Though he dropped five places to 16th in the 2025 NFL Top 100, the ranking seems justified given the rough season the 49ers had.
Warner is in rare company, joining Roquan Smith as the only players this century with 115+ tackles in each of their first seven NFL seasons.
He also completed one sack and equalled his season best of four forced fumbles, in addition to completing two interceptions.
Robert Saleh is back as Warner enters his prime years
Warner's elite status in the building is unquestionable, but he has a very strong case for being the best in his position in the league, too.
The man behind much of Warner’s development, Robert Saleh, has returned to his previous position as defensive coordinator.
As Warner approaches his prime years, the 28-year-old could excel to even greater heights now that Saleh is back in the building.
Warner previously stated that his return was "so crucial" to the organization. "Can't even speak enough to how much coach Saleh has meant to our group," he stated to the media in June. "Obviously in the past, and having him back now. Just a calmness it brings to the players, especially me being here knowing what it's supposed to look like. A guy who's been there, done it at a high level.
"It's not speaking badly on anybody that's been here in the past, but it's speaking to how much respect and admiration that I have for him, that we have for him as a defensive coordinator and a coach for our team. It's been great already just in the short time that he's been back."
It's a mutual respect that works both ways, as Saleh even shared previously that he is a first ballot Hall of Famer.
With four All-Pro selections and multiple Pro Bowls under his belt, Warner is set to shine even brighter this season. We can certainly anticipate another top NFL ranking in a year's time.