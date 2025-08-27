All 49ers

49ers’ Fred Warner Maintains Elite Status on NFL Top 100 List

Fred Warner shone in a disappointing 2024 season.

Henry Cheal

Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) watches from the sideline in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
To the surprise of absolutely no one, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner features once again inside the NFL's Top 100 Players list.

Warner delivered arguably his best season in red and gold in 2024.

Warner is the 49ers' best defensive player

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) looks on after losing to the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

A wave of injuries and off-field drama plagued the 49ers in 2024, leading to a bitterly disappointing 6-11 finish.

But Warner posted yet another incredible season, posting 131 tackles and featuring in all 17 matches. That last part is crucial, considering he suffered from a fractured bone in his ankle for most of the season.

Though he dropped five places to 16th in the 2025 NFL Top 100, the ranking seems justified given the rough season the 49ers had.

Warner is in rare company, joining Roquan Smith as the only players this century with 115+ tackles in each of their first seven NFL seasons.

He also completed one sack and equalled his season best of four forced fumbles, in addition to completing two interceptions.

Robert Saleh is back as Warner enters his prime years

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh (left) greets San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (right) after the game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Warner's elite status in the building is unquestionable, but he has a very strong case for being the best in his position in the league, too.

The man behind much of Warner’s development, Robert Saleh, has returned to his previous position as defensive coordinator.

As Warner approaches his prime years, the 28-year-old could excel to even greater heights now that Saleh is back in the building.

Warner previously stated that his return was "so crucial" to the organization. "Can't even speak enough to how much coach Saleh has meant to our group," he stated to the media in June. "Obviously in the past, and having him back now. Just a calmness it brings to the players, especially me being here knowing what it's supposed to look like. A guy who's been there, done it at a high level.

"It's not speaking badly on anybody that's been here in the past, but it's speaking to how much respect and admiration that I have for him, that we have for him as a defensive coordinator and a coach for our team. It's been great already just in the short time that he's been back."

It's a mutual respect that works both ways, as Saleh even shared previously that he is a first ballot Hall of Famer.

With four All-Pro selections and multiple Pro Bowls under his belt, Warner is set to shine even brighter this season. We can certainly anticipate another top NFL ranking in a year's time.

Published
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.

