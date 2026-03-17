Richard Sherman Highlights what Dre Greenlaw Brings on his 49ers Return

The most popular free agency move for the San Francisco 49ers has been the return of linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

One of the most respected players in the locker room, Greenlaw departed for the Denver Broncos, but that move lasted just one year of an agreed-upon three-year deal.

Now back with the 49ers on a one-year contract worth $7.5 million, the decision makes sense given his recovery from the Achilles injury he suffered in the Super Bowl two years ago.

Richard Sherman shares his view on 49ers bringing back Dre Greenlaw

Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman hypes up the crowd before announcing the team’s second round pick during the 2025 NFL Draft on Friday, April 25, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The draft runs through April 26. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is also a move that has caught the attention of former teammate Richard Sherman. He believes Greenlaw will be back operating at the level he was pre-Achilles injury, and that Fred Warner will be among the most excited about his return to San Francisco, given their strong on-field chemistry.

“I love the Greenlaw pickup. It’s an affordable price. He’s back home," shared Sherman on the Richard Sherman Podcast.

"He’s a year removed from his Achilles injury and that’s when you start to see a real big jump. That’s when I started to see a real big jump.

"It’s the second year when you come back from your Achilles. The first year you’re just trying to survive… I think you’ll see him look better, feel better, look more explosive, look more like the Dre Greenlaw you recognize from old.

"I think he’s excited to be home. Him and Fred Warner are one of the best tandems in the NFL. They feed off of one another. They energize one another. They’re in the weight room together. They’re in the film room together.

"A lot of times you can’t find one without the other. I think sometimes when you leave absence makes the heart grow fonder and you realized what you missed and I think he has an appreciation for what the San Francisco 49ers mean to him and what they mean to his career.”

Few players will be happier than Warner at Greenlaw’s return, and it would not be a surprise if he raises his game further because of it. Warner is already in the prime of his career, but having Greenlaw alongside him adds another dimension.

There are understandable questions surrounding Greenlaw’s upcoming season, particularly around his fitness, explosiveness and durability following the Achilles injury. However, a one-year deal represents a low-risk, high-reward option. The 49ers bringing him back might just be one of the best free agency signings.