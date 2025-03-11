49ers Free Agency: A Changing of the Guard
The 49ers are turning over about a third of their starters and key contributors, with many players leaving in the first day of free agency. The change wasn’t just needed but overdue, leading to the mass exodus this off-season.
Nearly all of the departures were expected in a purge to spend less money while getting younger, faster, healthier, and larger. However, that now leaves the Niners roster with more holes than a golf course.
Out: Fullback, In: 12 Personnel
The All-22 game film this year kept showing something you don’t see on tv clearly, Kyle Juszczyk missing blocks. Lots of them. It’s been time to move on from Juszczyk, the team asking him to take a pay cut last year pointed to that.
Now the Niners make the upgrade in signing Jacksonville blocking tight end Luke Farrell and releasing Juszczyk. They get a better blocker who is seven years younger at about $1 million less. His deal is for three years $20 million, $11 million guaranteed, but if most of the incentives are tied to stats they likely won’t be realized as Farrell has only 36 career catches and no touchdowns.
The team now moves to more 12 personnel that will improve run blocking, pass protection, and may feature a new TE2 weapon from the draft.
Out: Drafting a blocking TE3, In: Taking another position in the 5th
For my next mock I was preparing to put in Georgia Tech’s Jackson Hawes, a great blocking tight end. The team may already have someone specific in mind at another position.
Signing Farrell also likely means the end of a popular draft target for some, Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo. His fans saw him as the Juszczyk replacement. That role is now filled.
However, the Farrell signing doesn’t mean the Niners are done at tight end. This is a loaded TE draft with several receiving threats. I still expect them to take one and make him TE2.
Out: Dre Greenlaw, In: Drafting a LB at 11 or 43
Robert Saleh was reportedly “adamant” that the team re-sign Greenlaw. Now that Greenlaw is gone and the top linebackers in free agency have signed, will Saleh demand an impact LB early in the draft?
I spoke to this in my last mock and had the Niners taking Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell at 11. With Greenlaw’s departure and the top options gone in free agency, I believe the chances of drafting Campbell are growing.
I hear the objections and get it. “They must take an offensive lineman! This is a trenches draft. Any other position is a luxury.” That said, linebacker may now be the worst position group on the team and the Niners can’t stop the run.
Campbell is mocked for 12-16. He’s a converted edge who had seven sacks this year and is a chess piece that Saleh can use in sim pressure to mask intent. I hope Saleh lobbies for Campbell.
Fans will say they can take a linebacker later. Not in Campbell’s class, he’s the only LB in the first. Pick a linebacker at 43? A convincing case can be made for a player at nearly every position to be drafted at 43. 75 seems to be reserved for UCLA edge Femi Oladejo. The Niners don’t take a linebacker until 99 and expect him to start? Good luck with that.
I don’t expect fans to agree on Campbell at 11 but I think LB must be considered with an early pick or the Niners will need to look at trading for one.
Out: Talanoa Hufanga, In: Drafting a starting FS
One of the subtle weaknesses of the 49ers defense is a weakness up the spine, defensive tackle, linebacker, safety. All three have to be addressed in the draft not just the line. The question is when? The 2nd round and Notre Dame’s Xavier Watts, 3rd and the speed of Andrew Mukuba from Texas.
One sleeper using the Future 49er Drill of the short shuttle, Nevada’s Kitan Crawford blazed a 4.03, fastest in the class. He’s slotted for the 6th round and is also a great special teams player.
Out: Drew Dalman, In: Matt Hennessy
The greatest free agent hope of the Faithful, center Drew Dalman, singed with Chicago. That leaves the Niners starting center at Matt Hennessy, signed to a two-year deal late last season. In the draft, Will Campbell might have slipped to 11 and been given a shot at center given his football iq. However, the Jets lost their starting right tackle in free agency so Campbell now makes sense for New York at 7.
The best Niner draft options are trading up to the mid-2nd for Georgia center Jared Wright or looking at BC center Drew Kendall in the late 4th, who ran the fastest short shuttle.
In or out? Jordan Mason
The 49ers just used a 2nd round tender on Mason. This is to prevent him from becoming an unrestricted free agent. I doubt a team will sign him now knowing it costs them a 2nd round pick.
In order to trade Mason, the Niners needed to tender him first, the rules get arcane for restricted free agents. A trade does not require that Mason sign a contract, but the tender was necessary to make a trade possible. The Niners used the tender to ensure they got something back for Mason.
