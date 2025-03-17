All 49ers

49ers Free Agent Target Signs With the Steelers

The 49ers will need to go back to the drawing board at the safety position after this free agent target signed with the Steelers.

Nov 21, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Juan Thornhill (1) celebrates a missed field goal by the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
49ers free agent target Juan Thornhill is signing a one-year deal with the Steelers, per Jordan Schultz.

The former Browns safety visited the 49ers last week, but nothing materialized. That means either the 49ers weren't sold on him or Thornhill didn't like the potential deal discussed.

Thornhill ends up with the Steelers, so it is back to the drawing board at the safety position for the 49ers. They desperately need help there.

Malik Mustapha is their only solid player there and he still has some developing to do. Ji'Ayir Brown was an extreme liability last season.

The 49ers could hope that Brown bounces back, but it's very risky. Adding another safety as a contingency and for competition is necessary.

The fact that the 49ers had Thornhill visit would indicate that. Losing out on Thornhill isn't a bummer at all. He was decent in 2024 but had a calf injury that placed him on Injured Reserve.

It's good the 49ers passed on him. They can find another safety similar to him without the injuries. Julian Blackmon is an option. The 49ers had him for a visit last offseason.

He could be a player that defensive coordinator Robert Saleh would like. Maybe Justin Simmons finally lands a visit after there was reported interest last year.

Whoever the 49ers consider, they need to sign another safety. The answer isn't with Jason Pinnock who is a special teams signing mainly.

They need help at the position badly, but you can say that about every defensive spot outside of cornerback for the 49ers.

