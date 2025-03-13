Free Agent Saferty Juan Thornhill is Visiting the 49ers Today
The 49ers might take a flier on another veteran defensive back.
Juan Thornhill is flying to Santa Clara to visit with the 49ers today according to Jordan Schultz. Thornhill is 29 and has started 74 of his 87 career games, so he has experience.
Thornhill is a solid player who used to be an excellent one. That was before he tore his ACL in 2019 when he was on the Chiefs. Since then, he has lost a step, but he's not bad. The past two seasons, he missed 12 games for the Browns while dealing with calf issues. Now, he's on the market,
When Thornhill entered the draft in 2019, he was incredibly athletic. He ran a 4.42. He probably doesn't run that fast or move that well anymore. Still, if the 49ers were to sign him, he would be their starting free safety.
It's clear the 49ers are searching for a safety who's similar to a young Thornhill, i.e. a converted cornerback who has tons of range and is a good tackler. Not necessarily a playmaker, but a defensive back who's versatile enough to cover premium tight ends man to man. That's why they signed Jason Pinnock earlier this week. He fits that description.
If the 49ers ultimately do not draft Thornhill, expect them to draft a safety who's like him. Unfortunately for the 49ers, they have so many needs in the trenches, they might be forced to pass on safeties in the draft and take a flier on Thornhill.
Read more
Subscribe to Grant Cohn's YouTube channel