49ers Should Extend George Kittle Before Brock Purdy
All eyes are on the looming contract extension between the 49ers and Brock Purdy.
However, there is another player the 49ers will have to extend, and that's All-Pro tight end George Kittle. 2024 was a sensational year for Kittle, which comes at a perfect time for him.
He's due for an extension this offseason as he enters the final year of his deal in 2025. There has been so much focus on Purdy that no reporter asked about Kittle's extension at the NFL owners meetings.
It's important to know about the status of that in an offseason where the 49ers are pinching pennies. The 49ers should extend Kittle. Not only should they do it, but they should extend Kittle before Purdy.
There's a clear line that the 49ers have to meet in an extension with Kittle. It is thanks to the Cardinals extending Trey McBride. Arizona extended McBride to a four-year, $76 million contract with $43 million guaranteed.
Kittle should accept nothing less than that. The years may be a little different because he's 31 years-old. The 49ers might not be so inclined to give him four years, so perhaps two or three.
In any case, the deal to beat is McBride's. I doubt Kittle will look to catapult himself ahead of the deal McBride received. I'd imagine he'd be okay with just a little more than McBride signed for.
That shouldn't be difficult for the 49ers, especially compared to Purdy. There isn't that clear line with Purdy for the 49ers to beat and to be perfectly comfortable with as they are with Kittle.
Kittle's contract extension is an easy one to make, and it should be executed sooner rather than later. Sure, his age is concerning, and he has only so many high-level years left.
Maybe even trading him would be best for the 49ers. But Kittle is a player the 49ers have to keep on their roster for the next few years. He is worth the investment and roll of the dice to see how long he can sustain this elite level.
Plus, Kittle is coming off an amazing season. It is arguably the best season he's had in his career, it was that impressive. The 49ers would be upholding an excellent precedent with their players.
If you play well for years and put up a great one before the final year of your deal, you will be rewarded handsomely for your efforts. Kittle should be rewarded and remain with the 49ers.