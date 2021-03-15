49ers Give Samson Ebukam 2 Year Deal Worth Up to $13.5 Million

This is not what you'd call a splash signing.

The 49ers have given outside linebacker Samson Ebukam a two-year deal worth up to $13.5 million, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Ebukam is a solid player who comes from the Rams, so this signing weakens a division rival.

But Ebukam isn't a full-time player. Last season, he started 14 games for the Rams, but played only 36 percent of their defensive snaps. He was the strongside linebacker in their base defense. And when they used their nickel defense, Ebukam came off the field, because he's not a pass rusher.

In 2020, Ebukam had 4.5 sacks. In 2019, he also had 4.5 sacks. In 2018, he had 3 sacks. And in 2017, he had 2 sacks. Which means he has 14 sacks in 4 seasons. Not a pass rusher.

I'm sure the Rams would have loved to keep Ebukam, because he's versatile and young and good against the run. Plus he plays special teams. He's the kind of player coaches love. But the Rams are over the cap, so they couldn't afford to keep Ebukam.

In that sense, the 49ers probably feel they stole him. And he certainly will make their team better.

But now the 49ers have spent big on a strongside linebacker and a fullback -- Kyle Juszczyk. Both players play no more than 45 percent of the time. They're part-time guys.

Can't the 49ers sign top-level free agents who play premium positions for a change?

What's the point of paying part-time players as if they're full-time starters?

Beats me.