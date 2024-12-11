49ers Have to Find an Answer for Los Angeles Rams WR Puka Nacua
No one in the NFL is hotter right now than Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua.
Just this past Sunday against the Bills, he had 12 catches for 162 yards and one touchdown. A couple weeks before that, he had 9 catches for 117 yards against the Eagles' first-ranked defense. So he can produce against the best.
This week, I asked 49ers defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen what makes Nacua unique.
“He's a tough football player," Sorensen said. "Some guys are just competitive. He's got size, he doesn't go down easy. Some things you can't measure and he's just got it. He's doing the right things, he’s moving. Like I said, these skill players really fit the scheme really well and I think he understands that. But he’s got good body control, catch radius. He’s got good athletic skill but marry that with the toughness that he has, he refuses to go down. He's just a good all-around football player.”
The last time the 49ers faced Nacua and Matthew Stafford together, Nacua had 15 catches for 147 yards. This time, the 49ers will have rookie cornerback Renardo Green, who hasn't faced Nacua yet. Maybe Green will be the difference this time around.
Star cornerback Deommodore Lenoir most likely will cover Cooper Kupp most of the day because Kupp lines up in the slot. That means Green and Charvarius Ward will take turns covering Nacua on the outside. The 49ers also have veteran cornerback Isaac Yiadom on the bench if they need him.