49ers Post Free Agency Defensive Line Depth Chart: A Need for Depth

The San Francisco 49ers have made the majority of their offseason moves, and they will shift their attention to the 2026 NFL Draft. What does the current 49ers depth chart look like at defensive tackle with four weeks until the draft?

San Francisco 49ers defensive line depth chart

Osa Odighizuwa

This was the best move that the 49ers made this offseason. The free agent pool was thin, and the draft class did not present a legitimate starting option in round 1. So, the 49ers made the best of a bad scenario and added a perfect fit via trade. Odighizuwa is the overwhelming favorite to lead the interior group in pressures.

Alfred Collins

Collins progressed throughout his rookie year and should be in line to start as the nose tackle now that he is in year two. Collins is much better in run support than he is as a pass rusher, so it makes sense why the team would Odighizuwa, who is slightly undersized but much more refined as a pass rusher.

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

CJ West

West was drafted as a run defender who lacked pass-rush skills but could develop them in the NFL. Through one year, his role has mainly been to add extra beef on run downs and give Collins a few plays off. West could take a step in year two, but with two starters locked ahead of him, the thought is that he is going to be asked to play on run downs again.

Sebastian Valdez

Valdez is a 2025 UDFA who spent his first NFL season on the practice squad. As things stand, he has an inside track at making the roster.

Evan Anderson

Anderson is a 2024 UDFA who has stuck around for two seasons but has not made any noise on the active roster. The 49ers may keep him for depth, but they clearly want a little more talent over him on the depth chart.

Will the San Francisco 49ers draft a defensive tackle in the 2026 NFL draft?

The 49ers need a fourth tackle to compete with Valdez and Anderson because neither has proven enough to be given a roster spot without fighting for it. Still, both are former UDFAs, and the player that is added would be competing for the fourth spot in the rotation behind CJ West. Perhaps if he brings more pass-rush juice, he could play ahead of West on occasion. Still, this pick is likely to be made on Day 3 of the NFL draft, and not any earlier.