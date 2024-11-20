49ers Star Player Provides Amazing News on His Status Against the Packers
All hands on deck will be needed when the 49ers face the Packers in Week 12.
The margin for error is little to none at this point. They have to start winning games or face the reality of missing the playoffs. Thankfully, one 49ers star player provided amazing news on his status against the Packers on Sunday.
That star player is none other than George Kittle. He was inactive in Week 11 against the Seahawks with a hamstring issue. His absence played a part in the 49ers losing that game since he's been their best offensive player this season. Kittle likely realizes that which is why he declared on Wednesday that he is playing against Green Bay.
"I will be playing on Sunday. Very excited," Kittle said confidently. "Can't pass up playing the Packers, so I will be out there for sure. Get to practice today and it will be very fun and exciting."
Kittle was listed as a limited participant for Wednesday's practice. He's got a great chance to return this week if that status is maintained. No other player has impacted the 49ers offense more than Kittle. What he does as a run blocker aids so much in the efficiency of running outside the tackles. More importantly, he's been a force in the passing game for Brock Purdy, especially in the red zone.
According to Next Gen Stats, Kittle has recorded team-highs in nearly every receiving category inside the red zone. He has the most routes run (49), receptions (13), yards (87) and touchdowns (7) this season. Kittle has generated +4.4 receptions over expected inside the red zone, the most by a receiver in a season since 2022.
It's safe to say that the offense should operate more smoothly with him back. Hopefully, he is near full strength when he plays against the Packers. His inactivity against the Seahawks was likely a precaution since he was dealing with a hamstring issue.
Those are always a tricky injury to handle and playing with it generates too much risk. Kittle better have enjoyed his time off and recovered because it is full steam ahead from here. He will need to shoulder a large burden and be active with the 49ers in desperation mode.