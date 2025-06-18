The 49ers Have a Top-10 Cornerback Duo in the NFL
The 49ers had one of the worst defenses in the NFL last season, but their cornerbacks were good.
Deommodore Lenoir gave up just 5.7 yards per target, which is elite, and Renardo Green broke up 13 passes despite starting just 7 games. He was one of the best rookie cornerbacks in the NFL.
That's why Bleacher Report ranks Lenoir and Green the NFL's ninth-best cornerback duo in the league entering the 2025 season.
"Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green edge the Philadelphia Eagles duo because we know both will play cornerback in the upcoming term," writes Bleacher Report's Moe Moton.
"In four seasons, Lenoir has taken a notable number of snaps in the slot and on the boundary. He's tracked the ball well in both roles, recording 19 pass breakups and five interceptions over the last two seasons.
"In addition, every year, the 25-year-old has allowed a lower passer rating when targeted in coverage. The former fifth-rounder from the 2021 draft is one of the league's most underrated cornerbacks.
"Midway through the 2024 season, Green took over a starting role. As a rookie, he made a strong initial impression. He finished with a team-leading 13 pass breakups and an interception.
"With a full season in a starting role, the Florida State product, 24, has the potential to post Pro Bowl numbers under experienced defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who returns to San Francisco for his second play-calling stint."
While both Lenoir and Green are ascending young talents, it will be interesting to see how they adapt to Saleh. They've never played for him before. Granted, Lenoir has now played for four defensive coordinators and improved every year, no matter who was coaching him, so he should be fine.
Green is another story. We saw safety Ji'Ayir Brown play well as a rookie under defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and then struggle big time the following season under Nick Sorensen. Will Green have a similar sophomore slump? He gave up lots of catches and broke up zero passes during OTAs, so keep an eye on him.