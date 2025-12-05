49ers DC Robert Saleh Breaks Silence on Possible Return to Head-Coaching

The San Francisco 49ers are 9-4 for the season as they are approaching their first weekend off this season.

You’d think this would be the perfect time to rest before the final four games, but it’s been anything but that for defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, whose name is once again circulating around the NFL as his future beyond this season becomes a major talking point.

Robert Saleh shares what his current priorities are

Aug 23, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

When the news broke that Saleh would return to the 49ers as defensive coordinator, it was clear the front office was making a strong statement of intent. After his difficult stint with the New York Jets, bringing him back was seen as a major coup for the organization.

Now, 13 and a half weeks into the regular season, the 49ers sit at 9–4 despite season-ending injuries to two of their best defensive players — Nick Bosa and Fred Warner. Saleh’s varied skill set has helped unlock the potential of multiple young rookies, allowing them to discover the best versions of themselves.

But this is all Saleh wants to focus on. When asked, on a scale of 1–10, how much he wants to become a head coach again, he shared with NFL insider Josina Anderson: “We all want to get to the top of our profession. But honestly, I’m just in this space right now where I’m solely focused on trying to do my best for the guys here.

"It’s not a secret, we all want to at the top of our profession and show that we can achieve greatness at the top of our profession, but I say this with great humility, my focus is here and just trying our best to get to the playoffs and see if we can make some damage and host a Super Bowl here in our building.”

Keeping Robert Salah beyond 2025 would be a strong statement

Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh speaks with 49ers safety Malik Mustapha (6) in the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Saleh’s future with the 49ers will always be a widely debated topic, but if the team somehow manages to keep him for a second year, it would highlight just how fortunate the organization would be heading into next season.

Without question, Saleh will be in discussions with other teams. And rightly so, he deserves another shot at becoming a head coach.

For now, the front office must do everything it can to convince him to stay. Not just because the San Francisco Bay Area is one of the best places in the world, but because he deserves to be paid whatever he wants.

