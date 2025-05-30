All 49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan on Christian McCaffrey: "Healthy as Can Be"

At this time a year ago, Christian McCaffrey wasn't even at OTAs -- he was getting married.

Grant Cohn

Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

At this time a year ago, Christian McCaffrey wasn't even at OTAs -- he was getting married.

Then he got a contract extension, injured his Achilles tendons and had a brutal season. Now, he's back. He made his first live appearance of the offseason in front of the media during Thursday's practice. Afterward, Shanahan was asked about how McCaffrey looks.

“Christian is as ready as any player I've ever been around," said Shanahan. "When he gets hurt, he's got to rehab and get better. Right now he's healthy as can be. We’ve got to kind of protect him from himself, but Christian has a good idea of what he needs to do right now. He's doing a lot less than he normally would do, but I know he is excited on how healthy he feels and the fact that he can get out there.”

That's an interesting answer. "Healthy as can be" is relative. It doesn't mean he's back to being the McCaffrey who won the Offensive Player of the Year Award in 2023 when he was 27. It means he's as healthy as 29-year-old McCaffrey coming off an injury-riddled season can be.

Keep in mind, McCaffrey is not a large running back -- he's built like a slot receiver. And yet, he has been used like a bellcow his entire life. Since he graduated high school, he has had 2,744 touches from scrimmage including 2,013 in the NFL. He's right around the point of his career in which most running backs begin to fall off.

Compare McCaffrey to Marshall Faulk, who was similar. When Faulk was 28, he was the Offensive Player of the Year averaging 5.3 yards per carry. When he was 29, he averaged just 4.5 yards per carry. The next year, 3.9 yards per carry. Faulk's game was built on speed and quickness. Once he lost some of that, he wasn't special anymore. He still was an effective receiver but he no longer was a special runner.

That could be McCaffrey's future. He was an effective receiver in limited action last season, but not an effective runner. He forced just five missed tackles in four games.

It's unfair to expect McCaffrey to magically turn back the clock. Time doesn't work like that.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News