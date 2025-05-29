The Good and Not So Good from Week 1 of 49ers OTAs 2025
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just wrapped up Week 1 of OTAs. Here's who stood out.
THE GOOD
1. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings
He was the best player on the field. He caught six passes including a deep ball up the left sideline and absolutely destroyed second-year cornerback Renardo Green (more on him in a minute). Jennings keeps getting better. He reminds me of Michael Crabtree in his prime except bigger. He's going to have a monster season.
2. Defensive end Nick Bosa
Actually showed up to OTAs unlike Trent Williams (more on him in a minute) and went through the entire 90-minute practice. Respect. The 49ers need their veterans to set an example for the young players.
3. Quarterback Mac Jones
Completed 7 of 8 passes during 7-on-7 drills. He holds the ball a bit longer than Purdy and doesn't necessarily process information as quickly as him. On one play, Jacob Cowing was wide open downfield running a crossing route while Shanahan pointed at him and yelled at Jones to throw Cowing the ball. Instead, Jones hit Russell Gage over the middle for 15 yards. So Jones isn't necessarily throwing the ball where it's supposed to go, but he's finding completions. He clearly has a stronger, more accurate arm than Purdy (more on him in a minute).
4. Linebacker Dee Winters
He was the best linebacker on the field (Fred Warner showed up but didn't practice). Winters covers a ton of ground in zone coverage -- throwing the ball to the flat where he's lurking is extremely dangerous. We'll find out during the preseason if he has improved as a run defender.
5. Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir
Was targeted one time and he broke up the pass. It was intended for Demarcus Robinson. After the play, Lenoir strutted into the pocket and flexed in front of Purdy. Robert Saleh ran over and congratulated Lenoir.
6. Strong safety Malik Mustapha
Showed up to practice even though he's recovering from knee surgery unlike Brandon Aiyuk (more on him in a minute).
7. Nickelback Tre Brown
Started at nickelback, intercepted Brock Purdy and returned the pick for a touchdown. Brown seems like the favorite to start at nickel early in the season.
8. Wide receiver Jordan Watkins
Caught a 25-yard pass over the middle after beating Renardo Green with a post route. To be fair, the defense seemed to be playing zone coverage and the free safety, Jason Pinnock (more on him in a minute), was nowhere to be found.
9. Running back Corey Kiner
Caught a pass in the left flat, avoided a diving Nick Martin and exploded upfield with surprising speed.
10. Cornerback Tre Avery
Broke up a deep pass from Tanner Mordecai that was intended for Jacob Cowing and nearly intercepted a Mordecai pass that was intended for Junior Bergen.
THE NOT SO GOOD
Didn't show up. He was the only healthy veteran who blew it off. Pitiful. I wonder if the 49ers might trade him after June 1. In his place, the starting left tackle was Spencer Burford.
2. Running back Christian McCaffrey
Actually showed up and practiced, which is commendable. And he made a nice catch after running a crisp Texas route. But when he carried the ball and broke into the open field, he didn't seem to have a fifth gear. He looked slow, which is how he looked last season. Maybe he's pacing himself.
3. Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall
Will miss all of OTAs with a hamstring injury. Last year, he missed OTAs with a shoulder injury, then he injured his hamstring during training camp. If he can't stay healthy, the 49ers can't rely on him. He's not durable enough to be a starter.
4. Quarterback Brock Purdy
Threw a pick-six and later yelled at Jauan Jennings to run faster after leading him too far on a pass across the middle. Purdy should have yelled at himself for that pass. It was not accurate.
5. Cornerback Renardo Green
Gave up six catches on seven targets. You always wonder which second-year players will have sophomore slumps. Hopefully for the 49ers, today wasn't the start of a slump for Green.
6. Free safety Jason Pinnock
Started next to Richie Grant, and the two of them gave up multiple deep catches down the middle -- one to Jordan Watkins and one to Brayden Willis. If these two start Week 1, the 49ers will have the worst starting safeties in the NFL.
7. Free safety Ji'Ayir Brown
Out until training camp after having a procedure on his ankle. I wouldn't be surprised if the 49ers traded him to the Jets at some point this offseason. Their defensive coordinator, Steve Wilks, had a hand in drafting Brown.
8. Defensive tackle Alfred Collins
Missed yet another practice with a calf injury he aggravated at his Pro Day. Seems unlikely he'll start Week 1.
9. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk
Malik Mustapha showed up to watch practice, but Aiyuk couldn't be bothered. You'd think after the organization paid him $39 million to catch 25 passes last year that he might show up to support his teammates, but I guess not.
10. Defensive end Robert Beal
He's already injured. Good grief.