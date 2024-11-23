49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Explains Why He's Starting Brandon Allen
SANTA CLARA -- Kyle Shanahan had a tough choice to make when the 49ers ruled out Brock Purdy for this Sunday against the Packers.
Shanahan could start quarterback Joshua Dobbs, who has a career record of 3-11. Or Shanahan could start quarterback Brandon Allen who has a career record of 2-7.
Shanahan went with Allen. Then he explained his decision on Friday. Here's what he said courtesy of the 49ers' p.r. department.
ME: What do you like about Brandon?
SHANAHAN: “I think Brandon's a really good thrower, runs our offense well. He's done a really good job since he's been here, been here two years now. Guys believe in him and believe he'll give us a good chance to win.”
Q: Was one of the positives about Brandon that the offense doesn't change very much with him in there? That he's like Purdy in a lot of ways that you don't really skip a beat.
SHANAHAN: “Yeah, there's not a big game-plan adjustment, this is something that we didn't think would happen early in the week. We were fully preparing for Brock to go and getting a little surprised about this yesterday. Nothing has to change, so that's a good deal for us.”
Q: Does the fact that you went through three quarterbacks a couple years ago and still made the NFC Championship give the team hope knowing that you've been through this kind of adversity before?
SHANAHAN: “I don't think they look at it that way. It's good to have that story and stuff, but I think why they have hope is because they're with Brandon every single day. I know outside of here people haven't seen a lot of Brandon because he hasn't had to go in yet. But this is Brandon's second year. They see him on scout team all the time. Obviously guys want Brock up, but guys are excited to see Brandon play.”
Q: Given that Brandon had been sort of in your coaching tree so to speak, with Los Angeles Rams Head Coach Sean McVay and with Green Bay Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur and Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor who had been with Sean, did he pick things up quickly as soon as he got here?
SHANAHAN: “He picked things up just being a vet and stuff. I'd say the coaching tree's a little overrated. It branches off. We’re all from the same places, but he looks at things where he has been, things are all subtly different, but he's got a lot of experience, been around a while and he's been comfortable and we've been comfortable with him since his first day here.”