49ers' Kyle Shanahan Recants a Wild Story Visiting to Play the Eagles

Playing on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles is easily one of the most chaotic and toughest places to play.

Lincoln Financial Field is a legitimate home-field advantage, and one that tries to rattle the away team as much as possible. The San Francisco 49ers know that all too well.

George Kittle recently brought up a story from his rookie year playing in Philadelphia about how hectic the bus ride to the stadium was. And on Friday, coach Kyle Shanahan was asked if he had a story of his own similar to Kittle's.

Kyle Shanahan recants wild story

“I go earlier than the buses, but I used to not get my own ride there before I was a head coach. So, I do remember going there probably maybe the first time because my head was asleep on the bus window and then I thought it got shot, but it was an egg hitting the window and it actually shattered it somehow with an egg. Maybe it was hard-boiled. But yes, be ready.”

Shanahan thought he got shot. That is insane, and scary. But considering he was sleeping and woken up with a loud bang with glass breaking, it's not unfathomable.

Although I'm not so sure an egg was throw at Shanahan's window. It had to have been a rock or something dense to break the window and create such a loud pop.

Thankfully Shanahan didn't get hit with the object that broke the glass or got hurt from the shattered glass. It goes to show how intense the Eagles' fanbase is.

They are a fanbase known to be confrontational in that sense, and a little vulgar, which is probably putting it lightly. But that's what makes it such a tough place to play.

If the 49ers aren't adept at tuning it all out or have thick skin, it will get to them. Their last two trips to Lincoln Financial Field haven't indicated that it has ever gotten to them.

But then again, the 49ers have a lot of young players on their roster. They are the ones who will be questioned as to whether or not they will be ready for the chaos.

The fact that they are playing in a playoff game can place them on pins and needles even further. Hopefully, they don't experience a situation as Shanahan once did on the bus.

