49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Heaps Praise on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
SANTA CLARA -- Even though the Cardinals are 1-3, Kyler Murray is having the best season of his career.
He's completing 69.4 percent of his throws. He has six touchdown passes and just one interception. He's averaging 10.4 yards per completion and a whopping 10.3 yards per rushing attempt. And his passer rating is a career-high 104.6. He's one of the most dangerous players in the NFL. And he'll face the 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday.
“He just looks so much more comfortable," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Wednesday. "I thought he looked really good last year when he came in, just watching their offense, seeing him in that new scheme for the first time. I think he got to sit back and watch other guys do it. And then him coming in, you could tell he really consciously tried to play within the confines of the offense, which was different to see, just how the scheme was before. And then always when he isn't playing in the confines of the offense, how he can be the scariest guy in the league. Kyler has always played at a pretty high level, when he is healthy, and he's doing that right now.”
Meaning Murray played off-schedule more frequently in the past than he is now?
“Yeah, more off-schedule, just the style of it," Shanahan said. "This one, it's similar to a little bit of what we faced last week, with the Cleveland background of offensive scheme and everything. Just watching him get in there and operate it after watching Joshua Dobbs, and some other guys, operate it earlier in the year, you could see he's going to always put his wrinkle on everything, but you could see he was really taking coaching and playing within the scheme and when it was time not to doing what he does as good as anybody in the league.”
Maybe I'm crazy, but it almost sounds like Shanahan thinks Murray is better than his own quarterback, Brock Purdy.